Times … and dates: December 15 to 22, 2023
Ongoing
Festival of Trees
Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2023 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Call 473-4778.
Thursday Dec. 15
Garden of Lights
The spirit of the season has returned to Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook with the Garden of Lights, a community-built walk-through light show for all ages tonight and Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Call 588-5024.
Book signing in East Northport
Barnes and Noble, 4000 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport hosts a book signing with Hilary Topper, three-time author, business owner, and now endurance athlete, at 7 p.m. Topper will discuss her latest book, From Couch Potato to Endurance Athlete — A Portrait of a Non-Athletic Triathlete followed by a Q&A and book signing. Call 462-0208.
Friday Dec. 16
Garden of Lights
See Dec. 15 listing.
Holiday Light Spectacular
Brookhaven Town’s Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show, continues tonight and Dec. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m and Dec. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville. Walk through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take a photos with Santa in his workshop. Admission to this event is $10 per adult; $8 for seniors, veterans and children under 12; children 3 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.brookhavenny.gov. All proceeds benefit the Holtsville Ecology Site. Call 451-5330.
Winter Lantern Festival
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown celebrates the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Dec. 17 and 18 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. Call 265-6768.
Third Friday at the Reboli Center
Join the Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St.. Stony Brook for an artist reception for its newest exhibit, Celebrate the Season, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments and music. Call 751-7707.
Holiday concert
St. John the Baptist Church, 1488 North Country Road, Wading River hosts a holiday concert by the North Shore Community Band at 7:30 p.m. Join them for musical comfort and joy. Selections will include your Christmas and Hanukkah favorites. Admission is free and enjoyment is guaranteed. Visit www.nscbli.org.
Saturday Dec. 17
Holiday Light Spectacular
See Dec. 16 listing.
Winter Lantern Festival
See Dec. 16 listing.
Selden Craft & Gift Fair
One of the country’s longest continuously running indoor craft fairs, the 39th annual Selden Craft & Gift Fair heads to Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Drive, Selden today and Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 200 exhibitors offer hand picked gift items including photography, textiles, soy candles, crafted jewelry, floral, organic soaps, country crafts and more. Free admission. Call 846-1459.
Holiday Walking Tours
The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Holiday Walking Tours today and Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. These educator-led tours through historic Cold Spring Harbor village will explore Victorian seasonal traditions in the 19th century. Participants will learn about how local homes and businesses celebrated holidays in December. Hot chocolate will be served inside the museum’s workshop at the start of the tour while participants arrive. The tour starts on the pavement outside of the museum. Tickets are $15 per person. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org or call 367-3418.
Jazz Nativity Holiday Show
The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will premiere a new holiday show called Jazz Nativity at 7 p.m. This candlelight nativity service will feature the Biblical Christmas story with a jazz tentet and Metropolitan Opera soprano Susanna Phillips. This performance, based on Wynton Marsalis’ arrangements of Christmas jazz classics, will include an impressive lineup of jazz artists teamed up with guest narrators. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors; $25 students, $20 for children at www.thejazzloft.org.
St. James Winter Walk
St. James Community Association invites the community to take part in a Holiday Winter Walk along Lake Avenue from Moriches Road to Woodlawn Ave. from 3 to 9 p.m. Enjoy Chorus Line performances, Santa at Celebrate Park, carriage rides, music by the Sts Philip and James Choir and Smithtown School District and more.
Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt
The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its third annual holiday event, Bright Lights: Celebrate the Season, tonight, Dec. 18 and Dec. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. Thousands of warm-white lights will create holiday magic inside and outside the Mansion and illuminate trees, wreaths, garlands, guest rooms, walkways, and the Vanderbilt Library. The event will include Candlelight Tours of the decorated Vanderbilt Mansion, visits with Santa and friends in his workshop, a children’s scavenger hunt, and a 15-minute Holiday Laser show in the Reichert Planetarium. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children ages 12 and under at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.
Spotlight Dance Show
Fred Astaire Dance Studios will hold their annual Spotlight Dance Show at the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown at 6 p.m. Titled “Peace Around the Earth,” the show will deliver the importance of many global topics such as justice, racism, human rights, religion, fairness, equality, respect, freedom and peace. A huge part of the show is dedicated to the bravery of The People of Ukraine during the current Russian invasion. Tickets are $50 adults, $25 children with all proceeds to be donated to support the People of Ukraine in need due to the Russian invasion. To purchase, visit www.smithtownpac.org.
Tricycle Holiday Show
First United Methodist Church, 603 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a special holiday concert by the Tricycle Trio — Andie, Andrew and Cole Fortier — at 7:30 p.m. Join them for a night of music, love, family and friends. Presented by the Greater Port Jeff-North Brookhaven Arts Council. Tickets are $25, $10 students in advance only at www.gpjac.org.
Chamber Music Concert
Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a chamber concert at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a live performance by a string quartet under the stars of the Reichert Planetarium. Talented musicians from Long Island Chamber Music will play a selection of pieces composed by Bach, Ravel, Sibelius, and more. Beautiful panoramic views of the stars projected onto the 60-foot planetarium dome will complement the music. Tickets are $30 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseumm.org.
Sunday Dec. 18
Holiday Light Spectacular
See Dec. 16 listing.
Winter Lantern Festival
See Dec. 16 listing.
Selden Craft & Gift Fair
See Dec. 17 listing.
Holiday Walking Tours
See Dec. 17 listing.
Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt
See Dec. 17 listing.
Huntington Winter Farmers Market
The John J. Flanagan Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March with over 40 vendors plus guest vendors. Visit www.longislandfarmersmarkets.com.
Winter FUNderland at the NHS
The holidays are here and the Northport Historical Museum, 215 Main St. Northport has been transformed into a Winter FUNderland starting at 1 p.m. with holiday craft stations by the Society’s Education Committee, gingerbread house crafting with SweetArts, hot cocoa and cookies provided by The Northport Chamber of Commerce, reading of the Night Before Christmas by Northport Mayor Donna Koch, photos with Santa and more! For all ages. $5 per person. Register at www.northporthistorical.org.
Northport Walking Tour
Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for its final Parading Down Main Street walking tour of the year at 1:30 p.m. Tour guide Dan Sheehan makes the past come alive during this lively and informative walking tour of Northport’s historic Main Street business district. $7 per person. Register at www.northporthistorical.org.
Greenlawn Christmas Tree Lighting
The First Presbyterian Church, 497 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn invites the community to a Christmas Tree Lighting and Carol Sing at 5 p.m. After the tree lighting, come inside and enjoy Christmas carols, cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and some surprises! Call 261-2150.
Monday Dec. 19
Chanukah Comedy Night
The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills hosts a Comedy Night at 7 p.m. Join them to celebrate Chanukah with comedian Gary Vider (of AGT fame). Enjoy an evening out with friends including Menorah lighting, appetizers, donuts and a latke bar. $25 per person. RSVP at www.thechaicenter.com. Call 351-8672 for more info.
Tuesday Dec. 20
No events listed for this day.
Wednesday Dec. 21
The Menorah and the Mentalist
Chabad of Mid Suffolk, 318 Veterans Highway, Commack will host an adult Chanukah Social titled The Menorah & the Mentalist, at 7 p.m. with a live performance by Israeli Master Mentalist Eran Biderman, Menorah Lighting 4th candle, appetizers, drinks, sushi and fine wines. $36 per person. To register, visit www.chabadmidsuffolk.com/RSVP.
Hard Luck Café Concert
Long Island-based singer-songwriters Pete Mancini, Nico Padden, Rorie Kelly, and Delaney Hafener of The Belle Curves will share the bill and swap songs during the monthly Hard Luck Café series co-presented by the Folk Music Society of Huntington and the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington, in the Cinema’s Sky Room from 7 to 10 p.m. An open mic precedes the concert. Tickets are $20 at www.cinemaartscentre.org.
Thursday Dec. 22
Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt
See Dec. 17 listing.
Live Nativity
One night only! Caroline Church of Brookhaven, One Dyke Road, Setauket will host a live nativity with animals at the Carriage Shed from 5 to 8 p.m. with hot beverages and Christmas carols. Free. All ages welcome. Call 941-4245 or visit www.carolinechurch.net.
Native American Drumming
All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798.
Film
‘A Christmas Carol’
Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a Movie at the Museum special screening of the classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol, (1951) starring Alastair Sim on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Refreshments and light fare will be served. Ages 21 and over only. $8 per person. Registration required by visiting www.northporthistorical.org.
‘Meet Me in St. Louis’
The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Best of the Big Screen series with a screening of Meet Me in St. Louis on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of legendary star Judy Garland. Beginning in the summer of 1903 and ending in the following spring, the film chronicles a very busy year in the lives of the Smith family amidst the excitement leading up to the 1904 World’s Fair. Tickets are $15. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.
Theater
‘A Christmas Carol’
“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for its 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. from Nov. 12 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.
‘Nutcracker’
A perennial favorite, Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts Main Stage, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook for five performances from Dec. 17 to 19. The cast will be led by guest artist, Max Lippman (Cavalier) and Seiskaya Ballet’s award winning principal dancers Maya Butkevich, Vivian Ye and Madeleine Martufi plus returning principal dancers Brianna Jimenez, Diana Atoian and Eva Pyrros. Tickets range from $34 to $40. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.
‘A Christmas Story’
The John W. Engeman Theater presents A Christmas Story, The Musical from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.
‘Northport Nutcracker Ballet’
Northport Middle School, 11 Middleville Road Northport hosts the Posey Dance Company’s production of the Northport Nutcracker Ballet on Dec 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. For ticket information, call 757-2700 or visit www.poseyschoolofdance.com.
All phone number are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.