Kids Korner: Calendar for November 11 to 18

Programs

Colorful Critters

Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a program titled Colorful Critters for children ages 3 to 5 and their parents on Nov. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Explore the natural world through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Advance reservations required by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching for #NatureEdventures. For more information, call 581-1072.

Family Hour Sunday

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents a Family Hour Sunday event on Nov. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects. $10 per child, adults free. Registration is required by visiting www.heckscher.org.

Sprouts & Friends

New! The Town of Brookhaven presents an interactive holiday program for toddlers titled Sprouts & Friends at the Robert E. Reid Sr. Recreation Center, Defense Hill Road, Shoreham on Tuesdays, Nov. 16, 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Children will enjoy a safe and creative way to learn and move through music and release energy. Bring a blanket, mat or beach towel. For ages 2 to 5 with a caregiver. $35 for 6-week-class. Registration is required by calling 744-2601.

Self-Serve Family Crafts

Visit the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor during the month of November and enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418.

Theater

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

The holidays have arrived at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 20 to Dec. 26 with a sensory sensitive performance on Nov. 21. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As Santa’s littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

Tis the season! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Frosty from Nov. 21 to Jan. 2. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Do you want to build a snowman? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Frozen Jr. from Nov. 20 to Jan. 17. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.