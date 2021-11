1 of 16

St. James community members stepped out of their homes and businesses to celebrate local veterans the morning of Nov. 11.

VFW Post 395 in St. James hosted its annual Veterans Day Parade. Elected officials, scouts, Smithtown school district bands and members of the St. James Fire Department joined veterans to march down Lake Avenue from Woodlawn Avenue to the St. James Elementary School.

A ceremony honoring the veterans capped off the event.