Thursday Nov. 11

Veterans Day

Veterans Day Parade

VFW Post 395 in St. James invite the community to their annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will step off from the intersection of Lake and Woodlawn Avenues in St. James and march to the St. James Elementary School for a ceremony. Questions? Call 250-9463.

Veterans Day Ceremony

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the Sound Beach Vets Memorial Park on New York Ave., Sound Beach at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For further information, call 744-6952.

Veterans Day Observance

In commemoration of Veterans Day 2021, American Legion Greenlawn Post 1244 will conduct its annual Veterans Day Observance at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, at the corner of Pulaski Rd. and Broadway in Greenlawn. For more information, call 516-458-7881 or e-mail [email protected]

Veterans Day Ceremony

VFW Post 3054 of Setauket hosts its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Setauket Veterans Memorial Park on Shore Road and Route 25A at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 751-5541.

Free admission to Vets at LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook remembers, honors and thanks all the men and women who have served and who are currently serving. As a tribute, the museum is offering free admission to all Veterans and their families today from noon to 5 p.m. Call 751-0066 for further information.

Starry Nights concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents Starry Nights, a magical evening of music with artistic director and cellist Colin Carr in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. The evening will feature the Schumann Piano Quartet, pieces for guitar ensemble, and even some African drumming. Tickets range from $44 to $48. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Friday Nov. 12

Opera Stars of Tomorrow

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts presents Opera Stars of Tomorrow in the Recital Hall at 8 p.m. featuring Eugene Onegin: Tchaikovsky/Act I Scene I, Le nozze di Figaro: Mozart/Act II Finale, La Gioconda: Ponchielli/ Act II Scene & Duet, Il Barbiere di Siviglia: Rossini/Act Two Trio, Rosenkavalier: R. Strauss/Final Trio, and La Clemenza di Tito: Mozart/Act Two Scene X. Tickets are $10 general admission; $5 students and seniors online at www.stallercenter.com or at the door.

Saturday Nov. 13

History Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a History Hike from 9:45 a.m to 1 p.m. While the main purpose of this hilly, moderately paced 6-mile walk is to relax and socialize, stops will be made to discuss some spots of historic interest. Bring lunch and drinking water. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770.

Autumn Holiday Bazaar

Siena Village, 2000 Bishops Road, Smithtown holds its Autumn Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Shop for holiday gifts, jewelry, homemade cards, a Gold Table with slightly used items, food, cakes, drinks, raffles and more. Call 360-6000 for more info.

Holiday Craft Fair

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 Second Ave., St. James will hold a Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring over 50 dealers with hand and needle crafts, folk art, wood items and more. There will also be a raffle for a handmade quilt, baked goods, homemade soups and refreshments. Admission is free. For more information, call 584-5212.

Garage Sale fundraiser

Celebrate St. James will hold a garage sale fundraiser today, Nov. 14, 20 and 21 at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Lots of treasures including books, lamps, sporting goods, lightly used clothing, collectibles, fishing equipment and more. For more information, call 984-0201.

Holiday Bazaar

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point holds its annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring holiday handcraft items, Grandma’s Attic (gently used holiday themed items), bake sale, and food. Free admission. Call 744-9355.

Second Saturdays Poetry

Join All Souls Church in Stony Brook for a virtual Second Saturdays Poetry Reading via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Virginia Walker. An open reading will follow. All are welcome to read one of their own poems. To register, visit www.allsouls-stonybrook.org. Call 655-7798.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts a family program, Superheroes of the Sky, from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about bald eagles, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Fee is $10 adults, $5 children under 12. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Saturdays at Six concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six Concert series with a performance by Alison and Taylor Ackley, partners in life and in music. Founders of the Deep Roots Ensemble, the rich sound of their two-part harmony singing brings songs old and new to life in a way that feels both timeless and remarkable. Free but donations accepted. Bring a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Call 655-7798.

Sheléa in concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes Sheléa in concert in the Recital Hall at 8 p.m. An oasis of sultry sound in the age of Auto-Tune, Sheléa is a unique artist who blends traditional pop, jazz, R&B, and soul. Tickets range from $50 to $54. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday Nov. 14

Garage Sale fundraiser

See Nov. 13 listing.

Sunday at the Society

In correlation with the Northport Historical Society’s ‘Immigrants of Northport and East Northport’ gallery exhibit, a ‘Stamp Your Passport’ event will be highlighting Greece at the Society’s headquarters, 215 Main St., Northport from 1 to 3 p.m. The owner of the Northport Sweet Shop, Pete Panarites, will be presenting a history of his restaurant, famous clientele, and other interesting facts along with a concert by the Northport High School’s chamber orchestra to our event as they play music live at our Carnegie Gallery. Tickets are $5, members free. Register at www.northporthistorical.org.

Pianist Nadejda Vlaeva in concert

Ridotto, concerts “with a Touch of Theater,” presents the critically acclaimed pianist Nadejda Vlaeva in Recital at the Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. The pianist returns to Ridotto with a program of Chopin, Scriabin, Bortkiewicz, Liszt and more. Tickets are $12 (student), $20 (members), $25 (seniors), $30 (general admission). The hall is handicapped accessible. For reservations, call 385-0373, or [email protected]

Monday Nov. 15

An evening of Chamber Music

Stony Brook University.s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents Chamber Music on an Autumn Evenings in the Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. featuring works by Dvořák, W. A. Mozart, Brahms and Beethoven, Free admission. For more information, call 632-2787.

Tuesday Nov. 16

SBU Orchestra concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the University Orchestra’s Chamber Orchestra and Concerto Orchestra concert on the Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the University Orchestra will perform music of Bartok, Gershwin, Schubert, Villa-Lobos and concertos by Sibelius and Beethoven.The featured soloists are the Winners of the 2020 Stony Brook University Undergraduate Concerto Competition — violinist Ethan Forman who will perform the first movement of Sibelius Violin Concerto, and pianist Victoria Wen who will perform the first movement of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor.” Admission is $10 at www.stallercenter.com or at the door.

Wednesday Nov. 17

‘Anything But Silent’ event

Join the Cinema Arts Centre for an online screening of “Chicago” (1927) with live piano accompaniment by Ben Model at 7 p.m. Like the musical Chicago that won the Best Picture Academy Award and five other Oscars in 2002, this original 1927 version descends from a 1926 hit Broadway play by Maurine Watkins. Long believed to be a lost film, but a perfect print survived in Cecil B. DeMille’s private collection. General admission is pay-what-you-want. To register, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Thursday Nov. 18

Whaling Museum Trivia Night

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for an online music-themed night of trivia at 7 p.m. From whale song to sea shanties to cricket chirps to Mozart to Broadway to the Beatles to Beyonce, join them for a tune-filled evening with trivia questions about music in film, television, art, nature, and history. For adults. Free to play, $10 donation appreciated. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the Bad Little Big Band in concert at 7 p.m. Led by pianist Rich Iacona, the 12-member band performs music of the Great American Song Book and original compositions and arrangements written by band members accompanied by vocalist Madeline Kole. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors, $15 students, $10 children. For tickets, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more info, call 751-1895.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Rectory, 5 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please call 655-7798 for more information.

Film

‘Mission Joy’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series concludes its Fall 2021 season with a screening of Mission Joy — Finding Happiness in Troubled Times at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. The film is a profound and jubilant exploration of the remarkable friendship between Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Inspired by the international bestseller, The Book of Joy, the documentary welcomes viewers into intimate conversations between two men whose resistance against adversity has marked our modern history. Followed by a Q&A with co-director Peggy Callahan via Skype. $10 per person at the door. For more information, visit www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

Theater

‘All Together Now!’

Star Playhouse, Stage 74, at the Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!,” a global event celebrating local theatre, on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. The venue will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe for this one-night only performance. The event will highlight songs from beloved Broadway musicals, and will feature appearances by Broadway stars in addition to local talent. Tickets are $55 in advance, $60 at the door. To order, visit www.starplayhouse.com or call 462-9800 x-136.

‘White Christmas’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its MainStage season with White Christmas from Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, 2022. Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is The Ocean” and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. Tickets are $80 per person on Saturdays, $75 other days. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for the 37th annual production of A Christmas Carol from Nov. 13 to Dec. 26. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. A complimentary sensory sensitive abridged performance will be held on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. $20 tickets in November; December tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

