Shelter Pet of the Week: Crinkles

This week’s shelter pet is Crinkles, currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. We can not believe this amazing cat ended up as an unclaimed stray! He is insanely outgoing and affectionate. He adores every single person he meets and will dole out kisses like a dog.

Crinkles has signs of past surgery on his ear and a procedure to prevent urinary blockages, so he was loved very much at some point. He is estimated to be 8 to 10 years young and has so much love to give.

If you would like to meet this handsome boy, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.