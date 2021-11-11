Ward Melville Patriots move on to semifinals

1 of 6

On Nov. 5, the Ward Melville Patriots football team took on Sachem North in a Suffolk County Division 1 quarterfinal game at Stony Brook University’s Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. At the end of the night, the fourth-seeded Patriots emerged the winners with a score of 35-7.

The Patriots will go up against Walt Whitman High School on Nov. 13. Game starts at 1 p.m. at Walt Whitman High School.

Pictured clockwise from above, the Patriots take on Sachem North; sophomore Griffin Kramer goes for a touchdown; Patriots move in on a Sachem North player; Chris Pussen with ball in hand; and Dylan Moore prepares for a tackle.