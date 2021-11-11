Ward Melville Patriots move on to semifinals

The sophomore Griffin Kramer goes for a touchdown. Photo by John Whitley
The Patriots take on Sachem North. Photo by John Whitley
Chris Pussen with ball in hand. Photo by John Whitley
On Nov. 5, the Ward Melville Patriots football team took on Sachem North in a Suffolk County Division 1 quarterfinal game at Stony Brook University’s Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. At the end of the night, the fourth-seeded Patriots emerged the winners with a score of 35-7.

The Patriots will go up against Walt Whitman High School on Nov. 13. Game starts at 1 p.m. at Walt Whitman High School.

Pictured clockwise from above, the Patriots take on Sachem North; sophomore Griffin Kramer goes for a touchdown; Patriots move in on a Sachem North player; Chris Pussen with ball in hand; and Dylan Moore prepares for a tackle.

