Kids Korner: April 21 to April 28, 2022

Programs

Recycled Crafts

Drop by The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on April 20 to 21, and 23 to 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to create some fun, ocean-friendly crafts using recycled materials and your imagination! ​Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418.

Bird Buffet

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Bird Buffet program on April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A bird’s beak is unique! Learn about the different types of bird beaks and what they’re designed to eat, and then make your own bird feeder to take home and feed the feathered friends in your yard. Free with admission fee of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 ages 3 to 12. For more information, call 516-692-6768.

Planting Seeds of Grass & Flowers

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station will hold a children’s gardening program for Spring Break, Planting Seeds of Grass & Flowers, on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join them to plant some flowers at the Gathering House and enjoy some poetry. $5 per child. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 427-5240.

Earth Day at the Hatchery

Celebrate Earth Day at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by learning about plants. Become a nature detective by identifying seeds, learn what plants need to grow, and what we get from plants. Make your very own “seed bombs” to take home and plant your own little patch of nature. Free with admission fee of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 ages 3 to 12. For more information, call 516-692-6768.

Family Drop-In Celebration

Earth meets art as the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook hosts a Family Drop-In Celebration for Earth Day on April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. Families are invited to visit the current exhibitions for inspiration and engage in Earth Day inspired activities, including an art project, on the Museum grounds. All ages are welcome with 2-for-1 admission sponsored by Jefferson’s Ferry. For more information, call 751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.

Recycled Ocean Jewelry

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Recycled Ocean Jewelry workshop for children ages 8 and up on April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. Did you know you can turn old newspapers into gorgeous, sustainable jewelry? Make your own recycled-paper beads and use them to decorate a necklace featuring a genuine sea glass charm during this drop in program. Fee is admission + $10 participant. For more information, call 367-3418.

Bunny Blast

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will present a kids workshop, Bunny Blast, on April 23 and 24 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Children ages 3 to 12 will meet some of the farm’s new baby bunnies, learn about the care and feeding of rabbits, make a bunny craft, tour the farm, and more during this two hour class. $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Earth Day Every Day

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a family program, Earth Day, Every Day on April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. Celebrate the wonders of the natural world and living things that share the planet with us. Children will meet resident animals, enjoy the natural world through their senses, and go on a scavenger hunt to find out some of the things they can do to help the natural world. Come away with a craft to help reduce your impact on the Earth. $10 per child, $5 adults. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. For more info, call 979-6344.

Owl Prowl

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on April 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. for an Owl Prowl! Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Dress warmly, wear bug spray, and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. For tickets, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Scrimshaw Detectives

Calling private investigators! For the month of April, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Scrimshaw Detectives! Spy around the museum and look for clues to uncover secret meanings hidden in scrimshaw art. When you complete your tasks, design and etch your own scrimshaw box to take home. For ages 5 and up. Admission plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418 for further details.

Theater

‘Madagascar’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Dreamworks’ Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from April 2 to May 8. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

The Adventures of Peter Rabbit hops over to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from April 16 to May 7 (sensory sensitive performance on April 24). Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and all their friends come to life in this delightful musical adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. Fun for the entire family and a Theatre Three tradition for spring break! $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Come one, come all to a Royal Princess Party at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from April 18 to 22 at 11 a.m. Everyone’s favorite princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown to get together and celebrate their stories. Join Royal Historians as they guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs in this immersive play. Princesses, princes, and royal families of all ages are welcome to attend but must be with an adult at all times. The special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! All seats are $16. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.