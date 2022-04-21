Shelter Pet of the Week: Sunny Girl

MEET SUNNY GIRL!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Sunny Girl, a 9 to 10-year- old spayed domestic short hair waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home.

Sunny Girl has a disposition that matches her name. She is a loving senior cat that will curl up on your lap and reciprocate all of the love that you show her. Sunny came from a home with lots of other cats and loves most of them too. She does have an overactive thyroid and will need a home that can administer twice daily medications and take her to the vet twice a year to check her thyroid levels.

If you would like to meet Sunny Girl, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com