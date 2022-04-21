Times … and dates: April 21 to April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 21

Stony Brook Walking Tour

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization for a Secrets of Stony Brook Village walking tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the historic village. $10 per person. Reservations required by call 751-2244.

Vanderbilt lecture

Rescheduled from April 7 — Best-selling author and historian Betsy Prioleau will speak about her latest book, Diamonds and Deadlines: A Tale of Greed, Deceit, and a Female Tycoon in the Gilded Age, the first major biography of the glamorous and scandalous Miriam Leslie – a titan of publishing and an unsung hero of women’s suffrage, at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport at 6 p.m. The event will be followed by a book signing. Tickets are $20, members free. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Atelier lecture/demo

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James for a free online webinar via Zoom titled Bouguereau Baby from 7 to 9 p.m. Artist William Graf will give a demonstration painting about the master artist William Bouguereau, a French academic artist. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Carol Wincenc in concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will welcome Carol Wincenc in concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. Hailed “Queen of the Flute” at the outset of her 50-year career, flutist Carol Wincenc delights audiences with her signature charismatic, high virtuosity and deeply heartfelt musicality and has performed with Jessye Norman, Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma. Tickets range from $44 to 48. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook welcomes the Big Little Bad Band in concert from 7 to 9:30 p.m. featuring vocalist Madeline Kole and original compositions and arrangements by bandleader and pianist Rich Iacona. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, under age 5 free. Visit www.thejazzloft.org to order.

Friday, April 22

Birdwatching at the Vanderbilt

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for an early morning birdwatch and architecture tour with the Vanderbilt’s director of curatorial affairs from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate in the early dawn hours, when the grounds are still closed but the birds are active. Due to the popularity of the event, a second opportunity to join us will be offered again at 6 p.m., as many bird species are also active at dusk. Tickets are free for members, $12 for non-members. Sturdy hiking footwear is strongly suggested. Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Earthstock Festival

In honor of Earth Day, Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook hosts an Earthstock Festival at the Academic Mall from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with environmental and educational displays and exhibitors, farmers market, live music and dance performances on two stages at 11:30 p.m., opening remarks/Green Pledge ceremony at 12:15 p.m., rubber duck races at 2:30 p.m. and much more. Free. For more information, visit www.stonybrook.edu/earthstock.

Friday Night Coffee House

St James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd Street, St James continues its Friday Night Coffee House series with comedian Joe Moffa from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors. To RSVP, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Part Jefferson concludes its Wintertide concert series with a concert by Miles to Dayton founder Jonathan Preddice from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 802-2160.

David Sedaris at Staller Center

In his only Long Island appearance this year, humor writer David Sedaris brings his wit and unique observations of human nature to audiences at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Sedaris will offer all-new readings from his latest volume, Carnival of Snackery: Diaries. The reading will be followed by a book signing in the lobby. Tickets range from $56 to $72. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door only. Call 928-9100 for more information.

Saturday, April 23

Port Jeff Health & Wellness Fest

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosts the 13th annual Port Jeff Health & Wellness Fest at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get important information you require to plan and meet your health and wellness needs. Over 60 health and wellness professionals will be participating including our three major local hospitals and sponsors, St. Charles, Mather Hospital – Northwell Health, and Stony Brook Medicine with lots of free giveaways. Free admission. Call 473-1414 or visit www.portjeffhealth.com.

Greenway Trail Clean Up

The Three Village Community Trust will host a cleanup of the Setauket and Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail at 9 a.m. Meet up with Friends of the Greenway volunteers at trailhead at Hallock Ave. and Main St. in Port Jefferson Station. For more information, please email [email protected]

Earth and Arbor Day Celebration

The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce invites the community to an Earth Day & Arbor Day Celebration at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join in the fun with an in-person Fun Run/Bike Daffodil Dash along with a shredding event hosted by Coach Realtors, free tree saplings for Arbor Day compliments of Sunburst Tree Experts, and free bike inspections from Trek. Call 821-1313 for more info.

Earth Day at the Explorium

Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson will celebrate Earth Day from 9 to 11 a.m. with a special presentation on Long Island’s waters and learn about the latest in clean water technology by representatives from Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences and Center for Clean Water Technology. Guests will enjoy hands-on exhibits and learn about their exciting research and new clean water technologies that are underway. Free. Advance registration required by calling 331-3277.

Antiques in April

The Huntington Historical Society presents ​a multi-vendor antiques & collectibles sale today and April 24 on the grounds of the Daniel Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ​Visit the historic Kissam property and browse beautiful antiques from dealers all across Long Island along with a barn sale. The Antiques and Collectibles Shop on the property will also be open and is full of fabulous finds. Free admission. For more info, call 427-7045.

Farmingville Hills Park renaming

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa will host a special unveiling ceremony for the renaming of Farmingville Hills County Park, 501 Horseblock Road, Farmingville, to the Thomas Muratore park at Farmingville Hills at 10 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 854-9292.

Tri-Spy Walking Tour

The Three Village Historical Society & Tri-Spy Tours host a walking tour today from 10 a.m. to noon. The remarkable true story of General George Washington’s Setauket Spy Ring has come to life in books, exhibits, and even a television series. Led by Margo Arceri, participants will follow in the actual footsteps of the Culper Spy Ring in Setauket with historical places of interest pointed out and discussed. The three mile tour, for ages 14 and older, starts at the entrance of Frank Melville Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket. $25 tickets must be purchased in advance at www.tvhs.org. For more info, call 751-3730.

Grist Mill tours

The Stony Brook Grist Mill, Harbor Road, Stony Brook will be open today and April 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn about the inner workings of the mill as it crushes grain into flour and hear about its 323 year history on a guided tour will a miller during guided tours and a visit the Country Store. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children. Cash only. For more information on the Stony Brook Grist Mill and for programs and large group tours, call The Ward Melville Heritage Organization at 751-2244.

Spring Appreciation Day

Spring Appreciation Day returns to the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. with live music with Burke and Brenda, a petting zoo, scavenger hunts with prizes, and a vintage car show hosted by the local chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. This event is free to the public. Rain date is April 24. For more information, call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org.

This Place is For the Birds!

Four Harbors Audubon Society hosts a free presentation of This Place is For the Birds! at the Smithtown Library – Kings Park Building, 1 Church St, Kings Park from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Learn how to become a good environmental steward by planting sustainable, eco-friendly and attractive environmentally functional landscapes. To register, call 766-3075.

Sivan Arbel Quartet in concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook welcomes critically acclaimed Israeli jazz vocalist, composer, arranger and world wide performer Sivan Arbel and her quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Sunday, April 24

Antiques in April

See April 23 listing.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

Last day! The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be open today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Spring Awakening fundraiser

The Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket hosts a Spring Awakening Fundraiser benefitting the Community Growth Center from noon to 4 p.m. and honoring Hope House Ministries. Enjoy lunch, live music, wellness sessions and raffles. Tickets are $65 per person. To purchase, call 292-0162.

Sunset Stroll: Spring Edition

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Sunset Stroll: Spring Edition adult program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Without a doubt, the beach is one of the best places to observe a beautiful sunset! Be sure to bring your camera and join the park staff for an early evening stroll across the creek, through the marsh, and along the beach of the Long Island Sound, as you try to capture the best sunset photos Sunken Meadow has to offer! $4 per person. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Monday, April 25

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday, April 26

Long Island Dirt lecture

The Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown presents a program titled Long Island Dirt — Recovering Our Buried Past from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Archaeologist Dr. Allison McGovern will discuss how archaeological sites on Long Island can reveal what life was like for past generations and how they help to better understand Long Island’s complex development through time. Registration required by calling 360-2480, ext. 131.

Wednesday, April 27

Jazz Loft Trio in concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by the Jazz Loft Trio from 7 to 9:30 p.m. $10 at the door at 7 p.m., $5 after 8 p.m. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. Thursday 28 Native American Drumming All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer Ric Statler, the free workshop seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798.

Theater

‘Steel Magnolias’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Steel Magnolias from April 9 to May 7. Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Stop by for some great laughs and unforgettable friendship. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

‘A Bronx Tale’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Bronx Tale from March 24 to May 8. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Shakespeare’s ‘Henry V’

Suffolk County Community College’s Ammerman Campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents Henry V by Shakespeare at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building on April 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. Mature content. General admission is $14, students 16 years of age or younger $9.75, veterans and Suffolk students with current ID receive one free ticket. To order, call 451-4163.

‘Kinky Boots’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

Film

‘The Pawn Broker’

Join Celebrate St. James for a screening of The Pawn Broker at the St James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd Street, St James on April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. with commentary by Jack Ader. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors. To RSVP, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Italian Film Series

The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University, Room E-4340, Melville Library, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host a series of film screenings of Alice Rorwacher movies introduced and discussed by Graduate Fellow Antonio Fideleo including Lazzaro Felice (2018) on April 25 and Omelia Contadina (2020) on May 2. Films are in Italian with English subtitles. All screenings begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 632-7444.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.