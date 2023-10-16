Obituary: Kevin P. McMullen

Prepared by Amy Christianson

Kevin P. McMullen, age 76, died on Oct. 4. A memorial service will be held at the American Legion, 7 Woodside Avenue, Northport, New York, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., with a reception following.

Kevin McMullen was born to Vincent L. McMullen and Eileen (Ryan) McMullen in 1947.

He lived most of his life in Northport. He attended Chaminade High School, then St. John’s University, where he excelled academically and was a very successful member of the debate team. He earned a J.D. from St. John’s Law School, Brooklyn, an L.L.M. from New York University Law School, an M.A. in comparative government and a certificate in international law and diplomacy from St. John’s, Jamaica. After admission to the Bar, he worked for a firm specializing in trusts and estates. He was house counsel for a small corporation before joining the Marino Bar Review Course and then Marino-Josephson BRC.

He was later a ghostwriter specializing in law and military affairs. A long-serving reservist, he retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel (infantry) after serving in Germany, Panama and Korea. He was an honor graduate of the resident course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College. He was an alumnus of the Air Staff College, the Naval War College, the Air War College and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

A member of the New York County Lawyers’ Association, he served on the association’s library committee and was co-chair of the committee on foreign and international law. He was a member of the American Foreign Law Association, the American Society of International Law, the American Branch of the International Law Association, the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, the American Forensic Association, the Association of the U.S. Army, the Air Force Association and the Naval War College Foundation.

Kevin had a 15-year loving relationship with Amy Christianson. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kevin’s memory may be made to the Chaminade High School Development Fund.