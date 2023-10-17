Pedestrian killed in Coram motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Coram on Oct. 16.

Evan Espinosa 31, of Medford was walking in the roadway of Middle Country Road, near Martin Street, when he was struck by an eastbound 2011 Cadillac SRX4, at 10:07 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac, Christian Dilone, 38, of Port Jefferson Station, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.