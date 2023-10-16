Holbrook couple plead guilty to illegally dumping solid waste in protected wetland

1 of 3

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Fabio Monasterolo, 51, and his wife, Judith Monasterolo, 55, of Holbrook, pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree for unlawfully disposing broken cinderblocks and concrete near tidal wetlands in the Town of Brookhaven.

“These defendants would have escaped responsibility for dumping in our wetlands had it not been for a concerned citizen who reported them to the Town of Brookhaven after capturing them on camera during their illegal acts,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Thanks to our partnership with the Town through our Quality-of-Life Town Coalition initiative, this couple is now an example of what will happen to those who think they can turn Suffolk County’s vibrant ecosystem into their personal junkyard.”

“This couple decided to make our wetlands their personal dumping ground. As I said when they were caught on camera: we have no tolerance for illegal dumpers, and when we catch you, we will prosecute you. I want to thank District Attorney Tierney for pursuing this case and prosecuting the Monasterolos and for helping us protect our environment,” said Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine. “Environmental crimes are not victimless – they are crimes against our entire community, and future generations that are harmed by polluters and illegal dumpers. We are committed to protecting the environment and will not tolerate dumping anywhere.”