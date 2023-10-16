Man arrested for carjacking in Lake Ronkonkoma

A man was sitting in a 2022 Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of USA Gas Mart, located at 382 Portion Road, when James Fenner got into the car and punched him at approximately 11:55 p.m. The victim exited the vehicle, and Fenner fled the scene in the Toyota.

Highway Patrol vehicles followed Fenner as he drove west on the Long Island Expressway to the Northern State Parkway to Exit 31N, Glen Cove Road. Fenner lost control of the Toyota shortly after coming off the exit, left the roadway, and crashed into a wooded area at approximately 12:25 a.m. Fenner then fled the scene on foot. Officers located him a short time later, and he was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Sixth Squad detectives charged Fenner, 20, of Bay Shore, with Robbery 2nd Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree.