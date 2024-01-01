It’s a boy! Stony Brook University Hospital welcomes its first baby of...

It’s a boy! Stony Brook University Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2024 

Theo Everest Costa. Photo from Stony Brook Medicine
Alicia DelliPizzi and Daryl Costa with their New Year's baby. Photo from Stony Brook Medicine

Alicia DelliPizzi and Daryl Costa welcomed their son Theo Everest Costa to the world on New Year’s Day at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Weighing eight pounds, twelve ounces, the new baby boy was born at 2:09 am, about two hours into the start of 2024. Theo was delivered by Kathleen Sharrott, CNM and Catherine Leonard, RN.

“This New Year surpasses all others because we’re stepping into it with you in our arms,” said the couple from Medford as they celebrated the arrival of their third child.

 

