Obituary: Frank D. Marino Jr.

Prepared by the Marino Family

Frank D. Marino Jr., 82, passed away on Dec. 10, 2023, after his battle with late stage bladder cancer. The Stony Brook resident joins his wife, Joan Macgregor Marino, who passed away on Nov. 22, 2022. He is survived by his children Gregory N. Marino, Frank W. Marino, and Barbara Marino McCown, all deeply saddened by his loss.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Setauket Presbyterian Church. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Frank and Joan’s memory to one or more of the following:



The International Rescue Committee (IRC)

https://help.rescue.org/donate/make-tribute-donation

Open Door Exchange

opendoorexchange.org/financialdonation

Three Village Meals on Wheels

www.3villagemealsonwheels.org