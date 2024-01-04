Times … and dates: Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2024

Thursday Jan. 4

Community Blood Drive

Mather Hospital, 75 North County Road Port Jefferson will host a blood drive in Conference Rooms A & B from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Blood donations and blood supplies are usually low after the holidays, so donations are needed early in the new year. Register by calling 1-800-933-2566.

Friday Jan. 5

No events listed for this day.

Saturday Jan. 6

Gallery Highlights Tour

​Join the Whaling Museum, 301 main St. Cold Spring Harbor for a Gallery Highlights Tour at noon. Get to know Long Island’s whaling history in this highlight tour beginning with the model of the whaleship, explore the star of the museum’s collection, the whaleboat, learn about the museum’s special exhibit, Whalers of the African Diaspora, which highlights the experiences of African American whalers, and explore the artwork created by whalers known as scrimshaw. Adults and kids welcome. Free with museum admission of $8 adults, $6 seniors and children. 631-367-3418

An Evening of Comedy

The Comedy Club @ Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson returns for its’ first big show of 2024 at 8 p.m. featuring a full line-up of top comedians direct from Long Island, NYC, and beyond including Art Schill, Jack Cloonan, Laura Patton, John Santo and more. Come early and enjoy a glass of local wine or beer from the bar’s extensive selection. Then sit back, relax, and enjoy an evening of non-stop hilarious fun. Tickets are $40 per person. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday Jan. 7

Winter Seasonal Stroll

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington hosts a Winter Seasonal Stroll for adults from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On this short stroll, you’ll discover that nature is beautiful and interesting in winter too. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 631-423-1770.

Ridotto Concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Ridotto concert featuring The Bayberry String Quartet at 4 p.m. Program will include Mozart’s String Quartet no.4, Beethoven’s Op.74 and Dvorak’s deeply moving ‘American’ Quartet. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. To order, call 631-385-0373, or email [email protected].

‘Friend or Foe?’

Fred Astaire Dance Studios Smithtown presents its annual Spotlight Showcase 2023 “Friend Or Foe?” at the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown at 5 p.m. Enjoy very different show dance numbers in which you’ll have to decide for yourself who’s a “friend or foe,” “black or white,” “yin and yang.” Just use your imagination to decide which side you are! Tickets are $50 per person, free for kids. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Monday Jan. 8

Community Blood Drive

Bundle up and give. Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a community blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Please remember to eat, drink and bring your ID with your name and photo. Appointments are preferred; walk-ins will be welcomed if space permits. Each donor will receive a pair of socks as a gift, while supplies last. For more information or to make an appointment, email [email protected]. 631-421-5835

Movie Trivia Night

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $11 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday Jan. 9

Whaling Museum Trivia Night

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor online for winter-themed trivia night, including movies, music, animals, sports, geography, and Broadway, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. You will be asked frosty questions and facts will be shared about ice cream logos, snowy countries, blizzards in art, winter sports, with a narwhal or two thrown in! Free. (Suggested donation of $10 appreciated) To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Wednesday Jan. 10

Ring Making Workshop

Huntington Historical Society will host a Ring Making Workshop in the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This workshop will be an intro to silver smithing with artist Jennifer Salta owner of Unmarked Industries. You will learn how to cut, file and solder your very own silver ring. Each person will leave with a completed piece at the end of the night. All tools and materials will be supplied included. Fee is $65 per person, ​$60 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday Jan. 11

Art History lecture

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Second Thursday series with a free art history lecture by Kevin McEvoy on Leonardo da Vinci from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Light snacks will be served for your enjoyment. No reservations are required to attend. 631-751-7707

Crafts & Cocktails

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor continues its Crafts & Cocktails series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Celebrate one of the world’s most iconic duos—oysters and champagne! Explore the fundamental role oysters have played in the history of New York and discover current efforts to bring these bivalves back to Long Island Sound. Then, dive into the surprising history of champagne and enjoy a glass of bubbly while designing a unique seashell trinket tray.​ (For adults 21+) ​$30 per participant, ​$20 members. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Art reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road Setauket invites the community to an opening reception for Coalescence, an art exhibit featuring a selection of works by painter Paul Jay Edelson and sculptor Arthur Bernstein, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will be on view from January 11 to February 18. 631-751-2676, www.gallernorth.org.

Film

‘All the President’s Men’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a screening of All the President’s Men on Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, the film is based on the 1974 Pulitzer Prize–winning book of the same name which focuses firmly on the first five months of the Watergate scandal. Hosted by Wallace Matthews, former columnist for Newsday, the New York Post and ESPN. Tickets are $16, $10 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Wings of Life’

Join Joyann Cirigliano of the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a viewing and discussion of Wings of Life an intimate and unprecedented look at butterflies, hummingbirds, bees, bats and the flowers that need them, at the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Open to all. To register, call 631-360-2480.

‘Bigger Than Life’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a special screening of Bigger Than Life on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Though ignored at the time of its release, Nicholas Ray’s Bigger Than Life is now recognized as one of the great American films of the 1950s. This Eisenhower-era throat-grabber, shot in expressive CinemaScope, is an excoriating and wildly entertaining take on the nuclear family. Hosted by Professor Foster Hirsch. Tickets are $18, $12 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Beauty and the Beast’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Beauty and the Beast now extended through Jan. 7. This timeless story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self–but time is running out! If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Gin Game’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson presents D.L. Colburn’s The Gin Game from Jan. 13 to Feb. 3. A fierce battle of wits and wills is revealed as a mismatched pair in a retirement facility inadvertently reveal their hearts as they show their hands in increasingly combative rounds of gin rummy. Poignant, powerful, and heartbreakingly honest, The Gin Game shows that secrets held close to the vest are not safe from being put on the table. The production stars Theatre Three veterans Bradlee and Marci Bing. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life, from Jan. 13 to March 3. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Jan. 7 to April 28. 631-802-2160

Vendors Wanted

■ Town of Brookhaven seeks vendors for a Health Fair at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Jan. 20, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 vendor registration fee. For an application, visit BrookhavenNY/gov/Health or call 631-451-6331.

Class Reunion

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].