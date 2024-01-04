Kids Korner: Jan. 4 to 11, 2024

PROGRAMS

Slippery Seals

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program for ages 3 to 5 titled Slippery Seals on Jan. 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, call 631-269-4333.

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a First Steps into Nature program titled Discover Your Senses on Jan. 5 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 will learn about nature through hands on activities, music, crafts, stories and gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Nature Bingo

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Kid’s Nature Bingo event on Jan. 6 and 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. $15 per child includes 5 games and admission. Win prizes! Registration required by visiting www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Take a Bird to Lunch

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a family program, Take A Bird To Lunch, on Jan. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Many birds are migrating south, or bulking up for the long winter ahead. Make a bird feeder with natural materials to give migrant birds, and year-long residents an extra boost! $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Trout Birthday Celebration

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Trout Birthday Celebration on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet their baby trout and don’t forget to bring a birthday card for the fish! Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

THEATER

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Jan. 7. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and his evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

Children’s theater continues at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Jack and the Beanstalk — or The Boy Who Cried “Giant!” from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3 with a sensory sensitive performance on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. A handful of magic beans starts our hero and his best friend, Filpail the Cow, on one of the best-remembered adventures. Come explore the Castle in the Sky with Jack as he learns the importance of truth-telling in a hilarious original musical for the entire family. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘The Goonies’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Goonies on Jan. 7 at noon. Following a mysterious treasure map into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby traps and a long-lost pirate ship full of golden doubloons, a band of small heroes race to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.