Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta sworn in for 6th term of office

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) was sworn in for his sixth term at the Suffolk County Legislature’s Organizational Meeting on January 2, 2024. Suffolk County District Administrative Judge Andrew Crecca, a former county legislator from Smithtown, administered the Oath of Office to all 18 legislators. Suffolk County Clerk Vincent Puleo (left) witnesses as Legislator Trotta signs the Official Record Book.

Legislator Trotta represents the 13 th Legislative District, which includes Kings Park, San Remo, Head of the Harbor, Nissequogue and parts of East Northport, Commack, Smithtown and St. James.