Huntington Summer Arts Festival celebrates 59th year at Heckscher Park

1 of 3

Fill your summer evenings with rock, country, jazz, classical, and gospel music, dance performances, cover band greats, and theatrical productions, all at the 59th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival at Heckscher Park in Huntington.

Opening on June 21, the 10-week festival runs through August 24. With well over 40 FREE, live performances, some never before seen on the Chapin Rainbow Stage, there is something for the whole family with Broadway stars, national and local talent, inspiring young performers and more.

Produced by the Town of Huntington, and presented by Huntington Arts Council, the events are held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Grab your chair and head down for an unrivaled good time with friends and family!

June

June 21: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s A Grand Night For Singing by Plaza Theatrical Productions

June 22: Lez Zeppelin

June 23: Vance Gilbert

June 27: Huntington Men’s Chorus

June 28: The Oyster Bay Music Festival When Nature Calls” OBMF has Got2Go!

June 29: The Bob Band

June 30: The Spirit of Huntington Art Center’s ArtABILITY Tour 24’

July

July 3: The Huntington Community Band presents Spirit of America

July 5: An Evening with Brooke Moriber featuring Lauren Davidson

July 6: EastLine Theater presents Hamlet

July 7: Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra

July 10: The Huntington Community

Band presents Music of Stage and Screen

July 11: The Swing Sessions presented by

Dudley Music, Part 1

July 12: That 70’s band, Harold Melvin’s

Blue Notes, The Trammps present 70’s in

the Park

July 13: Little Wilson Band

July 14: Tovah Feldshuh in Aging is

Optional (‘Cause G-d I Hope It Is!)

July 17: The Huntington Community Band

July 18: Albums We Love performing

Born in the USA (40th Anniversary)

July 19: Sol y Sombra presents El Ritmo

July 20: Dan + Claudia Zanes with

Tyree Austin

July 21: Just Wild About Harry tribute concert

July 24: The Huntington Community

Band presents A Musicians Inspiration

with a pre-Concert performance by the

HCB Brass Ensemble at 7 p.m.

July 25: The Swing Sessions presented by

Dudley Music, Part 2

July 26: Ally Venable

July 27: The Clusters

July 28: Damien Sneed

July 31: The Huntington Community Band

August

August 1: FUMOS

August 2: Dominic Carbone “The New

Blue Eyes” Sinatra in the Park

August 3: The Men of Soul (FKA The

Gentlemen of Soul)

August 4: Long Island Dance Consortium

August 7: Sarah Gross and The Belle

Curves featuring Allie Sandt

August 8: The Swing Sessions presented

by Dudley Music, Part 3

August 9: School of Rock

August 10: Tito Rodriguez Jr. Orchestra

August 11: Joe D’Urso/Stone Caravan

with special Guest Adam Ezra Group

August 14: NYC Ska Orchestra

August 15: D’Addario

August 16: Horns at Heckscher presents

Make Me Smile, A tribute to Chicago

August 17: Eglevsky Ballet

August 18: School of Rock

August 21: Hillary Gardner & Lonesome

Pines featuring The Northfolk Band

August 22: Mahanaim School of Music

August 23: Rob Eberle & Iridesense

August 24: Face To Face

Heckscher Park is located at 2 Prime Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-271-8423 or visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

And there’s even more!

In conjuction with the Huntington Summer Arts Festival, the Northport Community Band will present free concerts at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell at Northport Village Park on select Thursdays this summer starting at 8:30 p.m. In the case of rain, the concert will be held at Northport High School.

July 4: Families and Flags on the Fourth!

July 11: Comedy Tonight

July 18: Long Ago and Far Away

July 25: Blues in the Night

August 1: Cannons and Kids