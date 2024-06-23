Huntington Summer Arts Festival celebrates 59th year at Heckscher Park
Fill your summer evenings with rock, country, jazz, classical, and gospel music, dance performances, cover band greats, and theatrical productions, all at the 59th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival at Heckscher Park in Huntington.
Opening on June 21, the 10-week festival runs through August 24. With well over 40 FREE, live performances, some never before seen on the Chapin Rainbow Stage, there is something for the whole family with Broadway stars, national and local talent, inspiring young performers and more.
Produced by the Town of Huntington, and presented by Huntington Arts Council, the events are held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Grab your chair and head down for an unrivaled good time with friends and family!
June
June 21: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s A Grand Night For Singing by Plaza Theatrical Productions
June 22: Lez Zeppelin
June 23: Vance Gilbert
June 27: Huntington Men’s Chorus
June 28: The Oyster Bay Music Festival When Nature Calls” OBMF has Got2Go!
June 29: The Bob Band
June 30: The Spirit of Huntington Art Center’s ArtABILITY Tour 24’
July
July 3: The Huntington Community Band presents Spirit of America
July 5: An Evening with Brooke Moriber featuring Lauren Davidson
July 6: EastLine Theater presents Hamlet
July 7: Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra
July 10: The Huntington Community
Band presents Music of Stage and Screen
July 11: The Swing Sessions presented by
Dudley Music, Part 1
July 12: That 70’s band, Harold Melvin’s
Blue Notes, The Trammps present 70’s in
the Park
July 13: Little Wilson Band
July 14: Tovah Feldshuh in Aging is
Optional (‘Cause G-d I Hope It Is!)
July 17: The Huntington Community Band
July 18: Albums We Love performing
Born in the USA (40th Anniversary)
July 19: Sol y Sombra presents El Ritmo
July 20: Dan + Claudia Zanes with
Tyree Austin
July 21: Just Wild About Harry tribute concert
July 24: The Huntington Community
Band presents A Musicians Inspiration
with a pre-Concert performance by the
HCB Brass Ensemble at 7 p.m.
July 25: The Swing Sessions presented by
Dudley Music, Part 2
July 26: Ally Venable
July 27: The Clusters
July 28: Damien Sneed
July 31: The Huntington Community Band
August
August 1: FUMOS
August 2: Dominic Carbone “The New
Blue Eyes” Sinatra in the Park
August 3: The Men of Soul (FKA The
Gentlemen of Soul)
August 4: Long Island Dance Consortium
August 7: Sarah Gross and The Belle
Curves featuring Allie Sandt
August 8: The Swing Sessions presented
by Dudley Music, Part 3
August 9: School of Rock
August 10: Tito Rodriguez Jr. Orchestra
August 11: Joe D’Urso/Stone Caravan
with special Guest Adam Ezra Group
August 14: NYC Ska Orchestra
August 15: D’Addario
August 16: Horns at Heckscher presents
Make Me Smile, A tribute to Chicago
August 17: Eglevsky Ballet
August 18: School of Rock
August 21: Hillary Gardner & Lonesome
Pines featuring The Northfolk Band
August 22: Mahanaim School of Music
August 23: Rob Eberle & Iridesense
August 24: Face To Face
Heckscher Park is located at 2 Prime Ave., Huntington. For more information, call 631-271-8423 or visit www.huntingtonarts.org.
And there’s even more!
In conjuction with the Huntington Summer Arts Festival, the Northport Community Band will present free concerts at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell at Northport Village Park on select Thursdays this summer starting at 8:30 p.m. In the case of rain, the concert will be held at Northport High School.
July 4: Families and Flags on the Fourth!
July 11: Comedy Tonight
July 18: Long Ago and Far Away
July 25: Blues in the Night
August 1: Cannons and Kids