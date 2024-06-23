BE THEIR GUEST: The Fox and the Owl Inn celebrate 10th anniversary in Port Jefferson

The Town of Brookhaven and the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Fox and the Owl Inn with proprietors Rebecca Kassay and husband Andrew Thomas on June 11. The joyous event was attended by chamber members, local officials, family, neighbors and friends.

Located 1037 Main Street, The Fox and Owl Inn offers three private guest rooms, each with their own private bathroom, as well as a shared common area in an 1850 Victorian giving out of town guests a welcoming bed and breakfast experience while they explore our beautiful north shore.