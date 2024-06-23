Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve offers children’s summer programs and tours

Registration is now open for several children’s programs hosted by the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve this summer.

Children entering second through sixth grade, can register for the following three programs: Where the Wild Things Are, during which they will learn why wild animals do not make good family pets but rather belong in the wild; Fun on the Farm, where they will learn what’s involved in caring for farm animals, such as cows, pigs, chickens and goats; and Ice Ice Baby, during which students can learn about cold-blooded animals including snakes, lizards and turtles. All three programs cost $10 per child and will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Where the Wild Things Are will meet on Thursday, July 18; Fun on the Farm will meet on Thursday, Aug. 8; and Ice Ice Baby meets Tuesday, July 23.

Children entering fourth grade through sixth grade may register to learn what’s involved in the care and feed for our animals during A Day with an Animal Caretaker. This program costs $50 per child and is offered Tuesday, July 16, Thursday, July 25, Tuesday, Aug. 6, or Thursday, Aug. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

During the summer months, pre-registered groups can also participate in Behind-the-Scene Tours and Guided Tours through the Animal Preserve. These tours are by appointment only; call 631.451.5330 to register.

To register for any of these programs, call 631.451.5330 or visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov.