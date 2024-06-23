Good samaritans rescue woman from burning vehicle in Fort Salonga

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct officers responded to a motor vehicle crash after three good Samaritans pulled a woman to safety from a burning vehicle on June 23.

Tempestt Harris-Buckner was driving a 2021 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Bread and Cheese Hollow Road when she swerved to avoid an animal in the street just north of Pulaski Street at 5:57 p.m. The Hyundai struck a utility pole and both the pole and vehicle caught fire, trapping Harris-Buckner.

Michael Susinno of Northport and John McPartland were in the area at the time of the crash and pulled Harris-Buckner from the vehicle and across the street as the vehicle became fully engulfed. They were joined by a third good Samaritan, Michel Pitre, of Commack, who used one of the men’s belt to create a tourniquet on the woman’s leg.

Harris-Buckner, 33, of Northport, was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.