Huntington Station man reported missing by police

1 of 2

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Huntington Station man who was reported missing.

Walter Antonio Portillo Rivera was reported missing by a family member on January 29. The family member said no one had seen or heard from Rivera since November 6, 2023. Rivera, 28, of 79 East 9th St., is Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rivera does not have a cell phone, a job, a vehicle, social media accounts or credit cards. His passport was left at his residence.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his location to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.