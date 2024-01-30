Completion of North Country Road Reconstruction Project in Shoreham announced

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner have announced the completion of the reconstruction of North Country Road in Shoreham from Woodville Road in Shoreham to Pheasant Run in Wading River. This $3-million paving and sidewalk improvement project was partially funded with a grant administered by the New York State Department of Transportation in the amount of $1,780,000.

North Country Road, a major arterial roadway for residents in the area, was resurfaced from Woodville Road in Shoreham to Pheasant Run in Wading River; also paved during this paving project were Briarcliff Road, Cordwood Path, Missapogue Court, Southgate, and Randall Road from North Country Road to 25A in Shoreham. In addition to the resurfacing of the roadways, this project involved removing damaged and non-compliant sidewalk and replacing with new, ADA-compliant sidewalk and ramps along a nearly two-mile stretch from Woodville Road to the Town beach entrance; 2,250 square feet of retaining wall; additional drainage and 175 linear feet of piping; as well as intersection improvements.

The total cost for the engineering and concrete work was approximately $2.4 million; the resurfacing of the roadways cost approximately $592,000.

“I am extremely grateful to have secured NYS funding to assist with this comprehensive road and sidewalk reconstruction project that helped to correct a multitude of problems on this main thoroughfare for the SWR community,” said Superintendent Losquadro. “This project had been on my radar for some time and I am very pleased with the new and improved North Country Road which is safer for pedestrians, students, bicyclists and motorists.”

Councilwoman Bonner said, “Thanks to Superintendent Losquadro for securing the funds and getting all the work done before it’s too cold to pave. Winter is a busy time for the men and women of the Highway Department, but the residents of Brookhaven Town can rest assured that infrastructure improvements are a year-round priority.”