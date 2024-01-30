Suffolk D.A.: Man pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular assault for North Patchogue crash

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 30 that Jeffrey Edsall, 52, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Assault and other related charges, for stealing a car, driving it while under the influence of alcohol, and causing a four-car collision in North Patchogue that left a 73-year-old woman with serious physical injuries.

“This defendant was not only operating a stolen car, but he was doing so while under the influence of alcohol,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Motorists and their passengers have the right to drive the streets of Suffolk County without having to fear that they are going to be struck by a reckless drunk driver. This defendant presented a clear danger to the citizens of Suffolk County and now will be held accountable for his dangerous actions.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on June 15, 2023, at approximately 7:04 p.m., Edsall was driving a stolen blue 2001 Ford Explorer northbound on North Ocean Avenue in North Patchogue. Video surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the stolen vehicle rear-end an SUV which was waiting to make a left turn into a parking lot.