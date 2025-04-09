Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve expands wildlife conservation with handcrafted bird and bat houses

1 of 4

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve in Commack has launched an inspiring new project to support local wildlife and ecosystem health throughout the Town of Smithtown’s parks and beaches.

With a deep commitment to conservation and environmental education, the preserve has introduced 26 handcrafted wooden homes for bluebirds, wrens, bats, and Eastern screech owls, all designed and built by Hoyt Farm Groundskeeper, Kellie Wehrheim.

“Kellie has always had a deep love for birds and wildlife, and her fearless nature when it comes to caring for and protecting them is truly inspiring. From a young age, she’s never hesitated to lend a hand to an animal in need, and today, that same tenacity and work ethic shines through in her work at Hoyt Farm. Her commitment to conservation and stewardship—especially in creating safe habitats for native birds and bats that play a crucial role in our ecosystem—makes me incredibly proud. Smithtown is lucky to have her making such a meaningful impact, and as her dad, I couldn’t be prouder.,” said Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

The initiative aims to provide safe nesting habitats while also encouraging public engagement with nature. The newly constructed homes include six bluebird boxes, six wren boxes, six screech owl boxes, and eight bat houses. These boxes will be installed at optimal locations and heights within Smithtown’s parks and beaches, ensuring they benefit local wildlife populations.

“This project is not only about providing a safe habitat for our native wildlife but also about promoting education and environmental awareness… Each box will be clearly labeled to identify which species it was designed for. We hope this initiative inspires the residents of Smithtown to get outdoors, explore nature, and share in our mission to protect the wildlife that lives among us,” added Hoyt Farm Preserve Manager Jeff Gurmin and Park Interpretive Specialist Sheryl Brook.

The Importance of Supporting Native Wildlife

Providing safe, dedicated spaces for these species has a lasting environmental impact:

Birdhouses help birds thrive by offering protection and nesting opportunities. In return, birds contribute to weed and insect control, pollination, soil fertilization, seed dispersal, and biodiversity.

Bat houses provide critical roosting and breeding sites, helping declining bat populations while offering natural mosquito and pest control, reducing the need for pesticides.

Screech owl boxes provide safe nesting spots for these nocturnal predators, supporting natural rodent and insect control and encouraging local biodiversity.

Beyond their ecological benefits, these bird and bat houses serve as an educational tool—offering a unique opportunity for residents, students, and nature enthusiasts to observe and learn about native wildlife up close.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to keep an eye out for these beautifully crafted homes at Smithtown parks and beaches. Whether taking a stroll at Hoyt Farm, Paul T. Given Park, or the Nissequogue River Headwaters, nature lovers will soon spot these new additions, offering shelter to local birds, bats, and owls.

This initiative reflects the Town of Smithtown’s continued dedication to environmental stewardship, ensuring that our wildlife, parks, and natural habitats thrive for generations to come.

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve is located at 200 New Highway, Commack.