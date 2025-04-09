SBU News: Biomedical engineering professor named an AIMBE Fellow

Gábor Balázsi, PhD, the Henry Laufer Professor of Physical and Quantitative Biology in the Laufer Center at Stony Brook University, has been named a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE).

Balázsi took part in a formal induction ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, on March 31, for AIMBE’s 2025 Class of College Fellows, which includes 171 leading international scientists.

AIMBE Fellows are among the most distinguished medical and biological engineers. Fellows include four Nobel Prize laureates and 27 Presidential Medal of Science and/or Technology and Innovation awardees. Additionally, 233 Fellows have been inducted to the National Academy of Engineering, 120 into to the National Academy of Medicine, and 51 inducted to the National Academy of Sciences.

Balázsi, also a Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and an affiliate member of the Stony Brook University Cancer Center, was nominated, reviewed, and elected by peers and members of the AIMBE College of Fellows “for pioneering contributions to apply engineering principles to design protein-level tuning synthetic gene circuits, and to identify mechanisms for their evolution.”

A professor and researcher at Stony Brook since 2014, Balázsi’s work centers on developing and evolving synthetic gene circuits. The core of the research is to enable a predictive, quantitative understanding and control of biological processes such as cellular decision-making and the survival and evolution of cell populations, such as in metastatic progression and chemoresistance in cancer.

His findings have led to published papers in approximately 50 journals, including Nature Communications, Nature Chemical Biology, PNAS, Cell, and Cell Chemical Biology.

The East Setauket resident is a member of the American Physical Society, the American Association for Cancer Research and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

AIMBE’s College of Fellows is comprised of almost 3,000 individuals who have made significant contributions to the medical and biological engineering community in academia, industry, government, and education that have transformed the world. Most AIMBE Fellows are from the United States but many hail from all over the word and represent more than 30 countries.