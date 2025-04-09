Wanted for East Northport grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who stole a plow in East Northport back in February.

A 2017 John Deere plow, vin number 1T0320EBLHJ06202, was taken from 4097 Jericho Turnpike, between February 15 and February 18. The vehicle is valued around $33,000.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.