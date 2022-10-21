Hoyt Farm Halloweekend Festival a spooktacular success

“Each year, I take my grandkids to this event and each year I’m more and more impressed with the attention to detail, TLC and thought that goes into delivering such a memorable experience for the community. I’d like to thank and acknowledge Jeff Gumin, our Director of Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, Sheryl, Kate, Dominick, Kellie and the entire Hoyt Farm team… they really knocked it out of the park,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

Each year, the team at Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve plan an elaborate and memorable Halloween festival for Smithtown families to enjoy. They try to create an atmosphere of good old-fashioned Fall fun mixed with kid-friendly Halloween enjoyment. They devote countless hours to orchestrating the whole weekend of fun which includes hay rides, pumpkin picking and decorating, spooky fun games, face painting, crafts, scavenger hunts and an unforgettable haunted house. The staff joins in the fun, dressed in unforgettable costumes to greet kids and parents who are dressed in Halloween costumes as well. The team at Hoyt Farm believes that a successful festival is one in which adults become kids and children become superheroes, and mythical beings inside a magical and unforgettable atmosphere.

“This is an event that we put our hearts and souls into at Hoyt Farm. We try to make everything from scratch to spark that nostalgic country festival feel. It is an extremely popular event and each year it provides smiles to about 1500 Smithtown residents. We already started planning for next year,” said Jeff Gumin, Director of Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve.

For more information about Hoyt Farm, visit them online or call at 631-543-7804. Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve is located at 200 New Highway in Commack.