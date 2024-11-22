Holtsville Ecology Center mourns the loss of Honey the black bear

1 of 3

By Heidi Sutton

A beloved resident of the Holtsville Ecology Center & Animal Preserve has died. The Town of Brookhaven’s Highway Department and Ecology Center staff have announced that Honey, the resident black bear, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22 at the age of 27.

“[We] are saddened to report the passing of our beloved Honey, the resident black bear who has delighted and educated children about her species for more than a quarter century. While the average life expectancy for a black bear rarely exceeds twenty years, Honey lived to twenty-seven. This is a testament to the love and exemplary care she received from our dedicated staff,” read the announcement.

Honey, and her brother Pooh, who passed away more than five years ago, were ambassadors for wildlife education to the countless thousands of residents who visit the Holtsville Ecology Center each year..

While the Ecology Center is home to more than 100 injured or non-releasable wild animals and farm animals including deer, a buffalo, bobcat, wild horses, alpaca, buffalo, coatamundi, hybrid wolves, an artic fox, goats, horses, pigs, cows, alpaca, deer, various birds, pigs and goats, just to name a few, Honey was a favorite among visitors. Many took to social media to pay their respects and share their memories.

“RIP Honey Bear. You are now reunited with your brother Pooh Bear. You both gave my daughter, husband and I so many memories that we will cherish forever,” read one post. “My daughter fell in love with her when we visited a couple of months ago – she’s going to be heartbroken. So very sorry for your loss – thank you for caring and loving her,” read another.

“The injured or domesticated, non-releasable, animals who call the Ecology Center home provide an opportunity for encounters that helps to instill a passion for conservation in our next generation. While Honey will be missed and long remembered, the mission of our Ecology Center lives on,” read the release.