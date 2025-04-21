Northwell Walk to Raise Health returns to Port Jefferson May 18

1 of 11

Annual event benefits the Fortunato Breast Health Center

Join Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson on Sunday, May 18 for the annual Northwell Walk to Raise Health to support the Fortunato Breast Health Center.

Presented by Four Leaf Federal Credit Union, the Walk brings together family, friends and team members for a five-mile walk through the scenic villages of Port Jefferson and Belle Terre. The day includes music, raffles, photo props, a walker warm up session, and the return of the popular Pink Your Pooch contest for the best “pinked” pup! Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. and the Walk steps off at 10 a.m.

Sponsored by New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, King Quality Roofing and Siding, Riverhead Toyota, and CSDNET the Northwell Walk to Raise Health at Port Jefferson raises awareness of the need for regular breast cancer screenings starting at age 40. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers according to the American Cancer Society It accounts for about 30% (or 1 in 3) of all new female cancers each year. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%, or a 1 in 8 chance.

The event will be held simultaneously with other walks in Riverhead, Jones Beach, Staten Island and Westchester County. Last year’s Northwell Health Walk was attended by more than 6,000 people who came together across five Northwell Health Walk locations to raise more than $1.14 million for local hospital programs and services.

According to Northwell’s website, the Walk began 15 years ago as the “Every Woman Matters Walk,” inspired by the vision of philanthropists Iris and Saul Katz. Since its inception, the Northwell Health Walk has raised more than $8 million and supports Northwell’s Outpacing the Impossible campaign, a comprehensive $1.4 billion fundraising effort that supports Northwell’s promise to the people it serves.

The campaign’s objectives include improving hospitals and clinical programs, accelerating research and funding endowment.

On May 18, walk for a family member or friend fighting breast cancer, a breast cancer survivor, or in memory of someone whose life was cut short by this disease. Form a team with family, friends, or co-workers, join a team or walk as an individual, or sponsor a team or walker. Help raise funds for the Walk and collect Walk Fundraising Rewards. Participants can begin earning rewards by raising just $100! All rewards will be waiting for you at the Walk. To register, visit www.northwellhealthwalk.com.