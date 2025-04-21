SBU News: Doctoral student Clare Beatty receives $25,000 scholar award

Clare Beatty, a PhD student and National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow in Clinical Psychology at Stony Brook University, is one of 100 doctoral students in the U.S. and Canada selected to receive a prestigious $25,000 P.E.O. Scholar Award from the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood. She was sponsored by Chapter N of New Canaan, CT.

The P.E.O. Scholar Awards were established in 1991 to provide substantial merit-based awards for women of the United States and Canada who are pursuing a doctoral-level degree at an accredited college or university. Scholar Awards recipients are a select group of women chosen for their high level of academic achievement and their potential for having a positive impact on society.

Beatty grew up in Darien, CT and is a 2018 graduate of Vanderbilt University, where she completed a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, graduating summa cum laude and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. As an undergraduate, she received multiple academic excellence awards and merit-based scholarships.

Beatty’s doctoral research examines why some people are more vulnerable to anxiety and depression than others, particularly in response to uncertainty. “Uncertainty is an inevitable part of life—from small things like the weather to major events like a global pandemic,” Beatty explained. “My research investigates how our brains respond when facing unpredictable situations.”

Using advanced neuroscience techniques, she studies how different patterns of brain activity might help identify adolescents at higher risk for developing mental health challenges. This work aims to improve early intervention and personalized treatment approaches for young people.

Beyond her research, Beatty serves as a consultant for several digital mental health companies that aim to improve access to evidence-based therapy and treatment. She works as a therapist for individuals across the lifespan and is also dedicated to teaching and mentoring aspiring psychology students. Beatty plans to graduate in May 2026 and will complete her final year of clinical training at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York.

Beatty has been an author on over 20 published articles in prestigious scientific journals. Her accomplishments have been recognized by the Society of Clinical Psychology (American Psychological Association, Division 12) and the Society of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology (APA, Division 53), among several other honors.