Holiday donation drive underway in Port Jefferson Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKids by Press Release - December 1, 2022 0 3 Stacy Davidson Calling all Santa’s and Hanukkah Harry’s or those who just want to help make a difference this holiday season! For over fifteen years, Stacy from Stacy’s Finds/Pattern Finders in Port Jefferson has helped bring magic to underprivileged children in the area, supplying the children with toys and clothing needs. This year Stacy has teamed up with Melissa who runs Give Kids Hope in Port Jefferson. The agency is part of a group of everyday people that answer the clothing needs and toy requests of 1,500 of Long Island’s less fortunate children. Melissa at Give Kids Hope has the children’s requested clothing sizes, requirements, and toy requests. You can purchase one item, or fulfill the needs of a child’s entire clothing and toy wish list. Or, adopt a whole family! You may drop off any children’s new clothing and new toys or gift cards for donations at the shop Stacy’s Finds/Pattern Finders at 128 East Main Street Port Jefferson, Thursday through Sundays. For more information, call Melissa at Give Kids Hope 631-538 5287 or Stacy at 631-928-5158.