Let’s Eat: Cookie recipes sure to satisfy your sweet tooth Arts & EntertainmentColumnsCookingFood & Drink by Heidi Sutton - December 1, 2022 0 3 Cowboy Cookies By Heidi Sutton In honor of National Cookie Day on Dec. 4, here are two recipes courtesy of Live Well Bake Cookies: 75 Classic Cookie Recipes for Every Occasion (Rock Point) by Danielle Rye that will bring sweetness to any event. Thick Chocolate Chunk Cookies Thick Chocolate Chunk Cookies YIELD: Makes 14 large cookies INGREDIENTS: 3 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 1 cup (2 sticks) cold, unsalted butter, cubed into small pieces 1 cup packed light brown sugar 1⁄3 cup granulated sugar 2 large eggs 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract 1 bag semisweet chocolate chunks DIRECTIONS: Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt until well combined. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large mixing bowl using a handheld mixer, beat the cubed cold butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together for 2 to 3 minutes, or until well combined. Mix in the eggs, one at a time, then mix in the vanilla extract, making sure to stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Mix the dry ingredients until just combined, then mix in the chocolate chunks on low speed until fully incorporated. Using a 1⁄3-cup measuring cup, measure out the balls of cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, making sure to leave a little room between each one. Cover the cookie dough balls tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Remove the baking sheets from the refrigerator and bake the cookies for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the tops are set and the edges are lightly browned. Remove from the oven, and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 15 minutes, then carefully transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. Cowboy Cookies Cowboy Cookies YIELD: Makes 50 to 52 cookies INGREDIENTS: 2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1⁄2 teaspoon salt 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened 1 cup packed light brown sugar 2⁄3 cup granulated sugar 2 large eggs, at room temperature 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract 11⁄2 cups semisweet chocolate chips 3⁄4 cup sweetened shredded coconut 1 cup chopped pecans DIRECTIONS: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, and salt until well combined. Stir in the old-fashioned rolled oats and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large mixing bowl using a handheld mixer, beat the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar together for 1 to 2 minutes, or until well combined. Mix in the eggs, one at a time, then mix in the vanilla extract until fully combined, making sure to stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Mix in the dry ingredients until just combined, then mix in the chocolate chips, shredded coconut and chopped pecans on low speed until fully incorporated. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside. Using a 1 1⁄2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop the cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, making sure to leave a little room between each one. Gently press each ball of cookie dough down to slightly flatten it. Bake for 10 to 13 minutes, or until the tops of the cookies are set and the edges are lightly browned. Remove from the oven, and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 5 to 10 minutes, then carefully transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. For both recipes, store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week.