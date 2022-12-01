SBU Sports: Men’s basketball falls to Eastern Washington in FIU Tournament Arts & EntertainmentSportsStony Brook University by Press Release - December 1, 2022 0 4 Photo from Stony Brook Athletics The Stony Brook men’s basketball team was led by a pair of scorers who reached double figures on Nov. 25, but the Seawolves ultimately fell to Eastern Washington, 81-52, at the Florida International Tournament. Graduate center Keenan Fitzmorris tied his season-high with 14 points, as he shot 4-of-5 from the field and 6-of-10 from the free-throw line. Fitzmorris grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists. He was extremely efficient down in the post on offense. Senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore followed Fitzmorris with 10 points on 3-of-9 from the field, 2-of-5 from three-point range and 2-of-2 from the stripe. Stephenson-Moore also contributed nicely on the defensive end, totaling two of the team’s four steals. He drained two three-pointers, which tied for the team lead with junior forward Kenan Sarvan. “We were down 13 with seven minutes to go and we desperately needed to make a run to give ourselves a chance to win it late. We had a total meltdown the final seven minutes. While we haven’t been able to practice 5v5 live since prior to the Florida game, tonight was really disappointing. We have to be better than we were,” said head coach Geno Ford. “Fitz and Rocco played well but it is hard to find any other guys who played up to their capabilities tonight. We need to be tougher. The second half has been a real challenge for us all season. Our short rotation doesn’t help but point blank we weren’t tough enough or good enough in either game down the stretch,” he added.