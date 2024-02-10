Heres’s to the ladies! Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Jazz Loft

Looking for a way to romance your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day? The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, will supply the live jazz music, champagne and chocolate. You supply the romance.

The Jazz Loft presents “Here’s to the Ladies,” on Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m., featuring The Jazz Loft All Stars”, with Tom Manuel on cornet/vocals; Dean Johnson on bass; Steve Salerno on guitar; Ray Anderson on trombone and Darrell Smith on drums.

The performance repertoire is songs written for women, about women, to women, by women– It’s all about the ladies when Valentine’s Day comes to the Jazz Loft. All tickets are $40. The event includes a glass of champagne and deluxe chocolate.

“Our Valentine’s Day performances at the Jazz Loft are all about the LADIES– period!” said Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel. “So, gentlemen, if you’re looking for someplace that will celebrate them properly, the Loft is the place to be!”

The Jazz Loft is located just 90 minutes from New York City and is the only music venue on Long Island that features exclusively Jazz music. For tickets visit: https://www.thejazzloft.org/calendar