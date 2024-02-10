Two men arrested for burglarizing several businesses in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 10 for allegedly burglarizing ten businesses and allegedly attempting a burglary at another business since July. Following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives, Frank Costa and Jon Pucci were arrested on Eastwood Boulevard in Centereach for committing the following burglaries during which cash and cigarettes were stolen:

• Shell, located at 1511 Middle Country Road in Ridge, on February 9

• Kings Park Auto Care, located at 189 Main Street in Kings Park, on January 30

• Back Country Deli, located at 70 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, on January 24

• Ideal Food Basket, located at 500 Jefferson Plaza in Port Jefferson, on January 12

• DJM Laundry Services, located at 1 Glenmere Lane in Coram, on January 12

• Citgo, located at 3200 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, on December 31

• Gulf, located at 240 W. Main St. in Smithtown, on December 29

• BP Gas, located at 1470 Middle Country Road, in Ridge on December 26

• USA Gas, located at 1146 Middle Country Road in Middle Island, on December 11

• Jiffy Lube, located at 5228 Route 347 in Port Jefferson Station, on July 21

They were also charged in connection with an attempted burglary at USA Gas, located at 1146 Middle

Country Road in Middle Island, on December 26.

Costa, 54, of Port Jefferson, and Pucci, 29, of Middle Island, were charged with ten counts of Burglary 3rd Degree and one count of Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree.