Help a garden grow at the Three Village Historical Society

Help a garden grow at the Three Village Historical Society

by -
0 2

Garden volunteers wanted

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks volunteers to help transform their property into a native landscape that is welcoming to the birds and bees. Help is needed to remove invasive species, create new gardens and transform the 3-acre property into a bird and bee sanctuary. Call 631-751-3730 for further details.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 7

0 9

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply