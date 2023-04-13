Home Arts & Entertainment Help a garden grow at the Three Village Historical Society
Help a garden grow at the Three Village Historical Society
Garden volunteers wanted
Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks volunteers to help transform their property into a native landscape that is welcoming to the birds and bees. Help is needed to remove invasive species, create new gardens and transform the 3-acre property into a bird and bee sanctuary. Call 631-751-3730 for further details.