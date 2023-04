Join beach clean-up at Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai April 16

New York Marine hosts a Pick It Up Beach Clean-Up at Cedar Beach, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai on Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Come join them in their effort to eradicate marine debris from our local beaches and help save our wildlife! Can’t make it? Beach clean-ups are also scheduled at various times for May 7, June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10 and October 15. To participate, register at www.nymarinerescue.org.