Hauppauge man on scooter killed in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man

riding a scooter in Nesconset on April 3.

Christopher March was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram ProMaster City westbound on Route 347 when the

vehicle struck a man on an electric scooter who was crossing the roadway at the intersection of Southern

Boulevard at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The scooter operator, Paul Harrison, 54, of Hauppauge, was transported to Stony Brook University

Hospital where he was pronounced dead. March, 40, of Lake Grove was not injured.

The Dodge and the scooter were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on the crash is

asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.