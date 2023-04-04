Wanted for Yaphank petit larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Yaphank store in March.

A man allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Walmart, located at 901 Boulevard East, at 7 p.m. on March 12. The merchandise was valued at approximately $960. He fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.