Whaling Museum gears up for 2nd annual golf outing fundraiser

The Whaling Museum & Education Center will host its 2nd annual Golf Outing fundraising event on Monday May 15 at The Woodside Club in Syosset. New York Community Bank (NYCB) is the main event sponsor. This event is in support of the museum’s community education programming.

“So many Long Islanders have fond memories of visiting our museum. We want to keep our museum going strong for the current and next generation, and our Golf Outing is a crucial fundraiser toward the museum’s operations. We are deeply grateful to New York Community Bank and our many other generous supporters who show their ongoing support of The Whaling Museum,” said Nomi Dayan, Executive Director, The Whaling Museum & Education Center. “This event supports the museum’s commitment to provide exhibitions inspired by Long Island’s extraordinary history and fulfill our role as a hub for community programs which foster creativity and critical thinking.”

The outing begins at 9 a.m. with 11 a.m. as the “Shotgun Start.” Throughout the day golfers can expect ongoing buffets, on-course contests, hole-in one prizes and gin tastings from Championz Gin. There will be a cocktail reception followed by a dinner buffet for guests to enjoy. The museum has planned a variety of on course activities for golfers to enjoy throughout the day.

With breakfast, golfers may partake in drinks served by Murph’s Famous Bloody Mary Bar. Prior to hitting the course, golfers are invited to meet with Stretch Zone for professional stretching that will get them safely ready for a round. Next, golfers can stop by the Golfer Giveaway Table for a shopping spree where every golfer gets to choose their own giveaway. Throughout the day, the museum will be showcasing an exclusive Raffle Table with excellent prizes donated by local businesses and generous corporations. The purchase of raffle tickets directly supports the museum’s public programming.

We invite golfers of all player levels to join us for this exciting opportunity to support a unique cultural gem on Long Island. This event is a significant fundraiser for our education and cultural events serving children’s programs and a variety of adult programs that explore the history of whaling and Long Island’s crucial relationship with the ocean environment. All funds raised will support community education programming for the museum.

The cost to play as an individual golfer is $525 which includes meals throughout the day as well as the cocktail reception and dinner. The cost for cocktail and dinner reception only is $195. There are many levels of sponsorship available as well as a “Big Whale Foursome” which includes a Tee Sign with company logo for $2,000.

Registration and sponsorships are available on the website at cshwhalingmuseum.org/golf or by contacting Gina Van Bell, 631-367-3418 ext. 12 or at [email protected]