Harborfields stays on track SportsTimes of Huntington-Northport by Bill Landon - January 12, 2022 0 3 1 of 6 Harborfields’ Aryana Spence runs the 55-meter dash in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Brianna Coakley runs the 1000-meter distance for Harborfields placing 5th overall in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Harborfields Bridget Carlson clears 4’6” to place 2nd in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Harborfields' Emma Kirschner runs the 1500-meter distance in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Harborfields Sophia Rose (L) and Marina Bak compete at the 1500-meter distance in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Harborfields Delilah Shapiro competes in the 55-meter hurdle event in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9 placing 8th place overall. Bill Landon photo The Harborfields High School girls track team competed in an indoor crossover meet at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Saturday, Jan. 9. Harborfields Delilah Shapiro placed eighth in the 55-meter hurdle event with a 10.41, and teammates Marina Bak and Sophia Rose ran the 1500-meter race and placed 14th and 17th, respectively. Brianna Coakley finished fifth at 1000-meters with a time of 3:39.81.