Northshore teams compete in crossover meet SportsSuffolk CountyVillage Beacon Record by Bill Landon - January 12, 2022 0 2 Shoreham-Wading River’s Maddie-Lynn McKiernan places 4th overall in the 1500-meter with a 5:21.65 in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo 1 of 8 Shoreham-Wading River’s Madison Zelin runs the 55-meter hurdles in 9.80 for 2nd place in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Shoreham-Wading River’s Maddie-Lynn McKiernan places 4th overall in the 1500-meter with a 5:21.65 in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Shoreham-Wading River’s Hailey Lewkovich competes in triple jump finishing 5th with a 28’1” distance in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Shoreham-Wading River’s Hailey Lewkovich competes in triple jump finishing 5th with a 28’1” distance in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Shoreham-Wading River’s Abigail Metz competes in long jump finishing 12th with a 13’6¼” distance in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Shoreham-Wading River’s Kerrin McGuire competes in long jump in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Shoreham-Wading River’s Emma Granshaw places 2nd in the 1000-meter event with a 3:19.90 in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo Shoreham-Wading River’s Hannah Scotto runs the 600-meter event with a 2:21.42 in a crossover-meet at SCCC Jan 9. Bill Landon photo The Lady Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River competed in a section XI crossover indoor track meet at Suffolk County Community College Jan. 9. Madison Zelin placed 2nd over all in the 55-meter dash clocking in at 9.80. Teammates Olivia Pesso and Maddie-Lynn McKiernan placed 3rd & 4th respectively at the 1500-meter distance, and Madison Zelin placed first in the 300-meter dash with a 45.35. — All photos by Bill Landon