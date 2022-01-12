Royals ROUT Islanders Port Times RecordSportsSuffolk County by Bill Landon - January 12, 2022 0 2 Port Jeff senior forward Peter Murphy looks for the rebound for the Royals in a victory over Shelter Island in a league VII home game Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon 1 of 16 Port Jeff junior Ciaren Laffey lets a three-pointer fly for the Royals in a league VII home game against Shelter Island Jan 11. Bill Landon photo Port Jeff junior Ciaren Laffey lays up for two for the Royals in a league VII home game against Shelter Island Jan 11. Bill Landon photo Port Jeff junior Ciaren Laffey shoots for the Royals in a league VII home game against Shelter Island Jan 11. Bill Landon photo Port Jeff sophomore Conor Daily banks two for the Royals in a league VII home game against Shelter Island Jan 11. Bill Landon photo Port Jeff junior Dan Brosnan battles down low for the Royals in a league VII home game against Shelter Island Jan 11. Bill Landon photo Port Jeff senior John Sheils banks two for the Royals in a league VII home game against Shelter Island Jan 11. Bill Landon photo Port Jeff senior John Sheils banks two for the Royals in a league VII home game against Shelter Island Jan 11. Bill Landon photo Port Jeff senior John Sheils banks two for the Royals in a league VII home game against Shelter Island Jan 11. Bill Landon photo Port Jeff senior forward Mike Tesser with a jumper for the Royals in a landslide victory over Shelter Island in a league VII home game Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior forward Mike Tesser lays up for two for the Royals in a landslide victory over Shelter Island in a league VII home game Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior forward Mike Tesser drives the lane for the Royals in a landslide victory over Shelter Island in a league VII home game Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior forward Peter Murphy shoots for two for the Royals in a victory over Shelter Island in a league VII home game Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior forward Peter Murphy looks for the rebound for the Royals in a victory over Shelter Island in a league VII home game Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Santiago Burgos-Fallon shoots for two for the Royals in a victory over Shelter Island in a league VII home game Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Steven Bayer drives the lane for the Royals in a landslide victory over Shelter Island in a league VII home game Jan 11. Port Jeff senior Steven Bayer goes to the rim for the Royals in a landslide victory over Shelter Island in a league VII home game Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon It was all Port Jefferson in a league VII home game against Shelter Island where the Royals made short work of the Islanders with a 71-11 victory Jan. 11. Senior Peter Murphy led the way for the Royals with 7 rebounds and 6 field goals for 12 points, Steven Bayer hit a triple and 4 field goals for 11 and Conor Daily banked 10. The win lifts the Royals to 6-2 in league 6-3 overall. Port Jeff retakes the court Jan. 13 with another home game against Greenport. Tip-off is at 6:15 p.m. — All photos by Bill Landon