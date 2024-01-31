Harbor View Medical Services, PC is now Mather Medical Group

Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson recently announced in a press release it is changing the name of its physician practices from Harbor View Medical Services, PC to Mather Medical Group.

“This name change better connects Mather’s medical practices with the hospital’s excellent community reputation. We look forward to having our physician practices continue to provide the same high-quality service to the communities we serve as Mather Medical Group,” read the press release.

Mather Hospital is rated a five-star hospital by CMS (the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services), a top 250 hospital nationally by Healthgrades, and consistently receives top A ratings for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, among many other recognitions and accolades.