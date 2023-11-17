Gallery North kicks off the holidays with annual exhibit and gift market

In perfect timing with the season, Gallery North in Setauket presents its annual group exhibition of small original works for holiday giving, Deck the Halls, from Nov. 16 to Dec. 22.

Enjoy artwork by over 50 local and regional artists in a range of media, including painting, printmaking, works on paper, sculpture, glassware, and more. The exhibition offers an excellent opportunity to support local artists, and features a diverse selection of affordable, exciting, original artworks for everyone on your list and is generously sponsored by WFC Architects and Jefferson’s Ferry.

In addition, Gallery North also features a large assortment of artisan-created jewelry, handmade crafts, and decorations within the Shop at Gallery North, as well as clothing and artist-made greeting cards produced in the Studio at Gallery North. They also offer the gift of an art class or workshop to an aspiring artist, child, or adult.

As a complement to the exhibition, Gallery North will host a Holiday Gift Bazaar, a special holiday gift market inside the Gallery and the Studio on Dec. 9 from noon to 7 p.m.

The purpose of the Holiday Gift Bazaar is to provide the community with an alternative to holiday shopping in malls and shopping centers. The event will offer an excellent opportunity to support local artists and businesses, complete with warm beverages and treats from LevelUp Kitchen.

Holiday shoppers will find a diverse selection of affordable, exciting, original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, and clothing — perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

‘Tis the season to shop local!

Located at 90 North Country Road in Setauket, Gallery North is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.