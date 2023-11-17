Wanted for Huntington Station menacing

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly threatened a store employee during an attempt to steal merchandise from a Huntington Station store.

A man allegedly attempted to steal clothing from Saks Fifth Avenue, located at 230 Walt Whitman Road, on November 13 at approximately 4:30 p.m. An employee attempted to stop the man, who then allegedly threatened the employee with a knife. The suspect dropped the clothing and fled in a black Nissan Sentra.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.