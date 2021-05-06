‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ heads to local theaters May 9 and 12

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the 30th anniversary screening of Fried Green Tomatoes. The film heads to select cinemas nationwide on Sunday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 12, courtesy of Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Universal Pictures.

Academy Award® winners Kathy Bates and Jessica Tandy star with Mary Stuart Masterson and Mary-Louise Parker in the inspiring drama adapted from Fannie Flagg’s best-selling novel. When an unhappy housewife (Bates) befriends a lady in a nursing home (Tandy), she hears a remarkable tale of laughter, devotion and a special friendship that defies all obstacles in this heartwarming film from acclaimed director Jon Avnet.

The screening includes exclusive insights from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

In our neck of the woods the film will be screened on May 9 at the AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook at 3 and 7 p.m. and Island 16 Cinema de Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville at 3 p.m. On May 12 the film will be screened at Island 16 Cinema de Lux and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale at 7 p.m. Running time is 2 hours and 40 minutes. Rated PG-13. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.