This past Saturday, May 1, Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa joined local leaders and elected officials to participate in the ribbon cutting for the League of YES’s Opening Day at Rose Caracappa Baseball Field, located on South Bicycle Path.

The League of YES is a baseball league for individuals with special abilities in Suffolk County that operates on these fields currently in the Town of Brookhaven. Through grant funds and a private donation, the Rose Caracappa Baseball Field was recently upgraded to an all-abilities accessible 50-Foot baseball and multi-use Synthetic Turf Field, which is more accommodating for the handicapped and differently-abled population.

The town park was posthumously named after Legislator Caracappa’s mother, the former Suffolk County Legislator Rose Caracappa. “Obviously, any park or structure named after my Mom will be near and dear to my heart,” stated Legislator Caracappa.

“She was the most positive influence in my life, and would be proud of today’s event. I’d like to thank Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine, Councilman Kevin LaValle, JVC Broadcasting, Kristine Fitzpatrick and the League of YES, Brookhaven Town Parks Department, Girl Scout Troop 521, as well as all the parents and participants who helped make today’s ribbon cutting a reality. I hope the kids get many years of use and enjoyment at Rose Caracappa Baseball Field.”